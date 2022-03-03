Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 3 of 8]

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Keligh Daymon celebrates her fifth birthday Oct. 26, 1999 at Camp Zama Youth Center while her father Roosevelt Daymon Jr. was serving with U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama from 1996-2002. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:55
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Japan
    2nd Infantry Division
    Women's History Month
    Republic of Korea
    U.S. Army Japan
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Daymon
    Keligh Daymon

