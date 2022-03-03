Keligh Daymon celebrates her fifth birthday Oct. 26, 1999 at Camp Zama Youth Center while her father Roosevelt Daymon Jr. was serving with U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama from 1996-2002. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.
A Legacy of Excellence Continued
