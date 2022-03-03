A Legacy of Excellence Continued

Young Sook Daymon takes her daughter Keligh Daymon to Hiroshima Dome in 1998 while her father Roosevelt Daymon Jr. was serving with U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama from 1996-2002. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.

