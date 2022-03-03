Young Sook Daymon takes her daughter Keligh Daymon to Hiroshima Dome in 1998 while her father Roosevelt Daymon Jr. was serving with U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama from 1996-2002. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7111323
|VIRIN:
|980322-A-PI898-001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|56.23 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Excellence Continued
