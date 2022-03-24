A Legacy of Excellence Continued

SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan – Capt. Keligh Y. Daymon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, visits Shrine Park at Sagami General Depot, Japan March 24 and recalls when her father served at the installation from 1996-2002. Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.

