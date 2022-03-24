Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 1 of 8]

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan – Capt. Keligh Y. Daymon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, visits Shrine Park at Sagami General Depot, Japan March 24 and recalls when her father served at the installation from 1996-2002. Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:55
    Photo ID: 7111308
    VIRIN: 220324-A-PI656-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued
    A Legacy of Excellence Continued

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    2nd Infantry Division
    Women's History Month
    Republic of Korea
    U.S. Army Japan
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Daymon
    Keligh Daymon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT