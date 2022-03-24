SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan – Capt. Keligh Y. Daymon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, visits Shrine Park at Sagami General Depot, Japan March 24 and recalls when her father served at the installation from 1996-2002. Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7111308
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-PI656-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Excellence Continued
