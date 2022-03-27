220327-N-TO573-1006 ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 27, 2022) Capt. Gavin Duff, right, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), uses a row machine during a 5 kilometer fun run and row event on Truman’s flight deck, Mar. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

