220327-N-JU123-1103 ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 27, 2022) Sailors run during a 5 kilometer fun run and row event on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 16:08 Photo ID: 7111055 VIRIN: 220327-N-JU123-1467 Resolution: 3481x2286 Size: 766.02 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.