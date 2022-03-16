Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company "Jokers" 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022 [Image 7 of 8]

    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.16.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Rene Ramirez 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania - Bravo Company “Jokers” conducted cold load training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade military in preparation of an upcoming air assault training. Bravo Company continues to do collective training with NATO allies, in order to improve integration and increase combat power.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7110831
    VIRIN: 220316-A-PP295-217
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 472.47 KB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company "Jokers" 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Rene Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022
    Bravo Company &quot;Jokers&quot; 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts Cold Load Training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    TAGS

    EUCOM VCorps 1stAirCavalryBrigade USArmy StrongerTogether EuropeSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT