Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania - Bravo Company “Jokers” conducted cold load training with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade military in preparation of an upcoming air assault training. Bravo Company continues to do collective training with NATO allies, in order to improve integration and increase combat power.

