    M242 25MM Weapon Maintenance with Master Gunners [Image 3 of 4]

    M242 25MM Weapon Maintenance with Master Gunners

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hedil Hernandez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Carl Cazee, master gunner assigned to Charlie Company "Fighting Aces," 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division exchanges old parts for new ones during maintenance of a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, March 17, 2022. Maintenance of military equipment ensures the U.S. and the Alliance can respond quickly and decisively to crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 10:10
    Photo ID: 7110823
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-XV469-1032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    This work, M242 25MM Weapon Maintenance with Master Gunners [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Hedil Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

