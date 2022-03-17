Sgt. 1st Class Carl Cazee, master gunner assigned to Charlie Company "Fighting Aces," 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division exchanges old parts for new ones during maintenance of a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, March 17, 2022. Maintenance of military equipment ensures the U.S. and the Alliance can respond quickly and decisively to crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 10:10 Photo ID: 7110823 VIRIN: 220317-Z-XV469-1032 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.2 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M242 25MM Weapon Maintenance with Master Gunners [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Hedil Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.