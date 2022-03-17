M242 25MM Weapon Maintenance with Master Gunners

Parts and lower receiver of a of M242 Bushmaster 25mm Automatic weapon lay on a table, ready for Soldiers of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division to perform periodic maintenance on at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, March 17, 2022. Maintenance of military equipment ensures the U.S. and the Alliance can respond quickly and decisively to crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

