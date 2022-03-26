Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Cycling Competition [Image 11 of 12]

    AFW2 Cycling Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Ret. Tech. Sgt. Eric Heideman, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a recumbent bike race during a cycling competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 26, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 00:15
    Photo ID: 7110713
    VIRIN: 220326-F-LA783-0955
    Resolution: 5321x2993
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Cycling Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition
    AFW2 Cycling Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cycling
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT