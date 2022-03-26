AFW2 Cycling Competition

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lyndie Stark, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a cycling competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 26, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

