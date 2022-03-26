U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Garcia, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a cycling competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 26, 2022. More than 60 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the world compete in the first in-person trials since 2019 for a spot on the 2022 Air Force Wounded Warrior team, which will represent the Air Force at adaptive sports competitions throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 00:15 Photo ID: 7110709 VIRIN: 220326-F-LA783-0689 Resolution: 4882x3233 Size: 6.77 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Cycling Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.