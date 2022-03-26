Soldiers of the 80th Training Command, Richmond, Va., were in full-force and eager to speak with current and former US military during Air Fest 2022, held in Tampa, Fl., March 25-27. The command is responsible for developing, educating and training soldiers, civilians and leaders by resourcing and

conducting specified Military Occupational Specialty reclassification, NCOES, OES and functional training in direct support of stated USARC and TRADOC missions and objectives. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 22:40 Photo ID: 7110697 VIRIN: 220326-A-UQ307-630 Resolution: 6291x3815 Size: 3.13 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.