80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022

Soldiers of the 80th Training Command, Richmond, Va., were in full-force and eager to speak with current and former US military during Air Fest 2022, held in Tampa, Fl., March 25-27. The command is responsible for developing, educating and training soldiers, civilians and leaders by resourcing and
conducting specified Military Occupational Specialty reclassification, NCOES, OES and functional training in direct support of stated USARC and TRADOC missions and objectives. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)
