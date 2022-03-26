Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 80th Training Command, Richmond, Va., were in full-force and eager to speak with current and former US military during Air Fest 2022, held in Tampa, Fl., March 25-27. The command is responsible for developing, educating and training soldiers, civilians and leaders by resourcing and
    conducting specified Military Occupational Specialty reclassification, NCOES, OES and functional training in direct support of stated USARC and TRADOC missions and objectives. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 22:40
    Photo ID: 7110697
    VIRIN: 220326-A-UQ307-630
    Resolution: 6291x3815
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022
    80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retention
    careers
    Trainers
    Army Reserve
    Tampa
    Air Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT