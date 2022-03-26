CNO Gilday Speaks at Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

220326-N-MH203-1004 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks at the christening ceremony for the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

