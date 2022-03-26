CNO Gilday Speaks at Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

220326-N-MH203-1003 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) A bottle is smashed against the hull of the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) at the ship’s christening ceremony in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

