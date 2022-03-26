Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday Speaks at Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

    CNO Gilday Speaks at Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220326-N-MH203-1001 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to the United States Naval Academy’s Silent Drill Team at the christening ceremony for the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

