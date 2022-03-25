Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visit the 82nd Airborne Division Combined Operations and Intelligence Centre, on March 25, 2022 in Rzeszów , Poland. The 82nd Airborne Division serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force, and maintains an ironclad commitment to our Allies and partners.(U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Gerald Holman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 09:58 Photo ID: 7110490 VIRIN: 220325-A-QF493-902 Resolution: 4885x3257 Size: 14.96 MB Location: PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visit the 82nd Airborne Division Combined Operations and Intelligence Centre [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gerald Holman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.