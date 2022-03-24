Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Fire Controlman 3rd Class Greyson Heidelbergtillotson attaches a RIM-7 NATO Sea Sparrow missile to a loading mount aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 24, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

