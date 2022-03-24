ATLANTIC OCEAN - A rigid-hull inflatable boat transits the Atlantic Ocean as it approaches the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 24, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7110456
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-MZ836-1080
|Resolution:
|6090x4060
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
