220325-N-PG226-1066 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 25, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7110452 VIRIN: 220325-N-PG226-1066 Resolution: 4582x3050 Size: 1.22 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.