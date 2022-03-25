Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland [Image 11 of 11]

    President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland

    POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and other senior officials greet Soldiers on the tarmac at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland, on March 25, 2022. The President, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and other officials visited troops who are currently deployed to Poland in support of our NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 07:48
    Photo ID: 7110435
    VIRIN: 220325-A-HK139-261
    Resolution: 2065x1605
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    SecDef
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

