President Biden and SecDef Visit to Poland

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and other senior officials greet Soldiers on the tarmac at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland, on March 25, 2022. The President, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and other officials visited troops who are currently deployed to Poland in support of our NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

by SGT Catessa Palone