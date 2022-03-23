Hanuman Guardian 22: Fort Thanarat Closing Ceremony

Sgt Joseph Tardio, Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and a Royal Thai Army soldier take a photo together after a closing ceremony for Hanuman Guardian 2022, Mar. 23, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Hanuman Guardian is an annual exercise allowing U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers to build relationships and prepare for future challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

