    Hanuman Guardian 22: Fort Thanarat Closing Ceremony [Image 11 of 22]

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army observe a closing ceremony for Hanuman Guardian 2022, Mar. 23, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Hanuman Guardian is an annual exercise allowing U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers to build relationships and prepare for future challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7110307
    VIRIN: 220323-F-YO514-1046
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT THANARAT, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Fort Thanarat Closing Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Friendship
    Partnership
    Training
    Hanuman Guardian

