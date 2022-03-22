Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marines visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22

    MONCADA, TARLAC, PHILIPPINES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22 at San Pedro Health Center, San Pedro, Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines, March 22, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 02:26
    Photo ID: 7110183
    VIRIN: 220322-M-TU214-0121
    Resolution: 7578x5055
    Size: 16.23 MB
    Location: MONCADA, TARLAC, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Marines visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bilateral
    Philippines
    humanitarian
    U.S. Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

