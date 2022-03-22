U.S. Marines visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jim Maly (center), a civil affairs officer with 3d Civil Affairs Group, meets with local staff members ahead of Balikatan 22 at San Pedro Health Center, San Pedro, Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines, March 22, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. Maly is a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

