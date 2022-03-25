Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California [Image 24 of 28]

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California

    SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220325-N-DL524-1064 (March 25, 2022) SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Madison Habersetzer, a conference coordinator for Young America’s Foundation, view artifacts at the previous vacation home of President Ronald Reagan, Rancho del Cielo. During the namesake visit, four Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to tour the Young America’s Foundation Reagan Ranch Center and the grounds of Rancho del Cielo. This visit allowed current Ronald Reagan Sailors to learn more about the ship’s namesake and his legacy. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 00:57
    Photo ID: 7110136
    VIRIN: 220325-N-DL524-1064
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SANTA BARBARA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forward-deployed
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Namesake visit
    Reagan Ranch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT