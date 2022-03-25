USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Namesake Visit in California

220325-N-DL524-1051 (March 25, 2022) SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Madison Habersetzer, a conference coordinator for Young America’s Foundation, view artifacts inside the previous vacation home of President Ronald Reagan, Rancho del Cielo. During the namesake visit, four Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to tour the Young America’s Foundation Reagan Ranch Center and the grounds of Rancho del Cielo. This visit allowed current Ronald Reagan Sailors to learn more about the ship’s namesake and his legacy. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

