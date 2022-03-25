U.S. Airmen participate in a 5k memorial ruck march honoring Master Sgt. John A. Chapman at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 25, 2022. Airman 1st Class Kristopher Burke, 60th Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, planned the ruck march to honor Chapman, the combat controller who lost his life and earned a medal of honor for his heroic actions in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7110030
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-UO290-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Travis AFB honors Master Sgt. John A. Chapman on Medal of Honor Day
