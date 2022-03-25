Travis AFB honors Master Sgt. John A. Chapman on Medal of Honor Day

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jimmy Welch, 60th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, participates in a 5k memorial ruck march honoring Master Sgt. John A. Chapman at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 25, 2022. Airman 1st Class Kristopher Burke, 60th SFS installation access controller, planned the ruck march to honor Chapman, the combat controller who lost his life and earned a medal of honor for his heroic actions in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
by Nicholas Pilch