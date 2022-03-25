Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB honors Master Sgt. John A. Chapman on Medal of Honor Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Travis AFB honors Master Sgt. John A. Chapman on Medal of Honor Day

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen recover after doing 20 push-ups prior to a 5k memorial ruck march honoring Master Sgt. John A. Chapman at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 25, 2022. Airman 1st Class Kristopher Burke, 60th Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, planned the ruck march to honor Chapman, the combat controller who lost his life and earned a medal of honor for his heroic actions. The 20 push-ups symbolized the 20 years since the operation Chapman lost his life in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB honors Master Sgt. John A. Chapman on Medal of Honor Day [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

