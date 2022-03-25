Travis AFB honors Master Sgt. John A. Chapman on Medal of Honor Day

U.S. Airmen recover after doing 20 push-ups prior to a 5k memorial ruck march honoring Master Sgt. John A. Chapman at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 25, 2022. Airman 1st Class Kristopher Burke, 60th Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, planned the ruck march to honor Chapman, the combat controller who lost his life and earned a medal of honor for his heroic actions. The 20 push-ups symbolized the 20 years since the operation Chapman lost his life in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

