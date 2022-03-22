220322-N-WF272-1022 HANOVER, Md. (March 22, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Raquel Alarcon, right, from Las Vegas, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, and reenlisting officer Lt. Cdr. James Goodson pose for a photo after a reenlistment ceremony held at Navy Officer Recruiting Station Baltimore, Hanover, Md. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7109989 VIRIN: 220322-N-WF272-1022 Resolution: 4645x3091 Size: 973.84 KB Location: HANOVER, MD, US Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Las Vegas native reenlists in the Navy [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.