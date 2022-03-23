Carlisle native reenlists in the Navy

220323-N-WF272-1049 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 23, 2022) Chief Navy Counselor William Holter, right, from Carlisle, Pa., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, hugs his daughters after reenlisting in the Navy on his birthday for 4 more years. The reenlistment ceremony was held at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Mechanicsburg, Pa. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

