    Carlisle native reenlists in the Navy [Image 1 of 4]

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220323-N-WF272-1020 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 23, 2022) Chief Navy Counselor William Holter, right, from Carlisle, Pa., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recites the oath of enlistment given by Cdr. James McPeake, a native of Paducah, Ky., during a reenlistment ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Mechanicsburg, Pa. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

