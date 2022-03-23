Capt. Nichole McCarthy and Maj. Abby Gromowsky, 535th Airlift Squadron pilots, complete a training mission during a Women’s History Month flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2022. Women first entered pilot training in 1976 and currently make up 21 percent of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

