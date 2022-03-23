Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Flight [Image 10 of 10]

    Women's History Month Flight

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Nichole McCarthy and Maj. Abby Gromowsky, 535th Airlift Squadron pilots, complete a training mission during a Women’s History Month flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2022. Women first entered pilot training in 1976 and currently make up 21 percent of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    This work, Women's History Month Flight [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

