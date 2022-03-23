Women's History Month Flight

A Hawaii Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker begins the air refueling process for a C-17 Globemaster III during a flight honoring Women’s History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 23, 2022. Women from the 535th Airlift Squadron conducted an all-female flight, including women from the 15th Maintenance Group and 747th Cyberspace Squadron in honor of Women’s History Month celebrating the contributions of female Airmen past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

