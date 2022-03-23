Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Flight [Image 5 of 10]

    Women's History Month Flight

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Abby Gromowsky, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight inspection prior to a flight honoring Women’s History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 23, 2022. A preflight inspection consists of a visual and operational check of controls around the aircraft before the flight ensuring the safety of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:02
    VIRIN: 220323-F-GM429-0077
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Flight [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    JBPHH
    Women's History Month
    USAF

