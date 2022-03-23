Women's History Month Flight

Maj. Abby Gromowsky, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight inspection prior to a flight honoring Women’s History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 23, 2022. A preflight inspection consists of a visual and operational check of controls around the aircraft before the flight ensuring the safety of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

