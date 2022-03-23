Women's History Month Flight

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Captain Miki Hiraiwa, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Monica Mendez-Batise, U.S. Space Force Charlene Kabuanseya, 747th Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations team members, monitors radio frequency abnormalities during a flight honoring Women’s History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 23, 2022. The defensive cyberations team monitors the radio frequencies of the aircraft to prevent adversaires from invading the airspace and manipulating data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

