Women's History Month Flight

Women from the 535th Airlift Squadron, the 15th Maintenance Group, and the 747th Cyberspace Squadron came together for a flight honoring Women’s History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 23, 2022. The flight crew conducted a training exercise containing low level flying around the islands as well as a refueling mission with the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

