Fort Hamilton remembers Brooklyn Medal of Honor Recipient John Warren Jr.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. John Earl Warren Jr. was a Brooklyn native who threw himself on an enemy grenade to save the lives of three others from injury or death on Jan. 14, 1969 in Vietnam. He received the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously on Aug. 6, 1970 at the White House, presented by President Richard M. Nixon to his family. (Photo courtesy of Gloria Baskin-Warren)
