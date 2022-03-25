Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton remembers Brooklyn Medal of Honor Recipient John Warren Jr. [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton remembers Brooklyn Medal of Honor Recipient John Warren Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. John Earl Warren Jr. was a Brooklyn native who threw himself on an enemy grenade to save the lives of three others from injury or death on Jan. 14, 1969 in Vietnam. He received the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously on Aug. 6, 1970 at the White House, presented by President Richard M. Nixon to his family. (Photo courtesy of Gloria Baskin-Warren)

    Brooklyn
    Diversity
    medal of honor
    Vietnam War
    Vietnam
    MOH

