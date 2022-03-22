220322-N-CF580-0079 NORTH SEA (March 22, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) handle lines during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Patuxent(T-AO-201), March 22. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022