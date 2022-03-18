149th FW CERFP Training

SMSgt Ruben Hernandez, superintendent at the 149th MDG, inspects protocol during the 149th's MDG CERFP training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, March 18th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7109226
|VIRIN:
|220320-Z-NI120-012
|Resolution:
|4080x2716
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
