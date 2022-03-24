Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSTC Commander Speaks During Women’s History Month Event [Image 4 of 4]

    NSTC Commander Speaks During Women’s History Month Event

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220324-N-PW480-1051 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Mar. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), speaks to Sailors during Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes’ Women’s History Month observance event, March 24. Couture was the event’s guest speaker. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

