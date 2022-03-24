NSTC Commander Speaks During Women’s History Month Event

220324-N-PW480-1031 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Mar. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), listens to a Sailor’s question during Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes’ Women’s History Month observance event, March 24. Couture was the event’s guest speaker. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

