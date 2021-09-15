Women’s History Month Employee Spotlight: NSWC Philadelphia Honors Mechanical Engineer Dr. Felicia Powell

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) recognizes one of its female mechanical engineers, Dr. Felicia Powell. Powell has worked for NSWCPD since 2015. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

