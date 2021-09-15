Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Employee Spotlight: NSWC Philadelphia Honors Mechanical Engineer Dr. Felicia Powell

    Women’s History Month Employee Spotlight: NSWC Philadelphia Honors Mechanical Engineer Dr. Felicia Powell

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Jermaine Sullivan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    In celebration of Women's History Month, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) recognizes one of its female mechanical engineers, Dr. Felicia Powell. Powell has worked for NSWCPD since 2015. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

    Women&rsquo;s History Month Employee Spotlight: NSWC Philadelphia Honors Mechanical Engineer Dr. Felicia Powell

    United States Navy

    Women's History Month
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Felicia Powell

