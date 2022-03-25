Cpl. Sebastian Palomeque, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz, performs combat casualty triage on a mannequin during the 2022 Dental Health Command Europe Best Warrior Competition held March 21-25 near Landstuhl, Germany.
Cpl. Palomeque won the Non-Commissioned Officer Category.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7108929
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-YV790-208
|Resolution:
|1072x931
|Size:
|352.66 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Health Command Europe conducts Best Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT