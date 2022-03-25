Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Health Command Europe conducts Best Warrior Competition

    Dental Health Command Europe conducts Best Warrior Competition

    GERMANY

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Cpl. Sebastian Palomeque, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz, performs combat casualty triage on a mannequin during the 2022 Dental Health Command Europe Best Warrior Competition held March 21-25 near Landstuhl, Germany.
    Cpl. Palomeque won the Non-Commissioned Officer Category.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe conducts Best Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

