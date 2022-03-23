104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient

Medal of Honor recipient Master Chief Petty Officer Edward Byers, Jr. spent the afternoon at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massacusetts, March 23, 2022. Byers spoke with 104th Fighter Wing Airmen and Army Aviation Support Facility #2 Soldiers about his experiences and answered their questions about leadership. Byers was a chief special warfare operator in the United States Navy, he received the medal of honor for his actions above and beyond the call of duty on a mission in Afghanistan in 2012. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

