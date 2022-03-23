Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient [Image 4 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Medal of Honor recipient Master Chief Petty Officer Edward Byers, Jr. spent the afternoon at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massacusetts, March 23, 2022. Byers spoke with 104th Fighter Wing Airmen and Army Aviation Support Facility #2 Soldiers about his experiences and answered their questions about leadership. Byers was a chief special warfare operator in the United States Navy, he received the medal of honor for his actions above and beyond the call of duty on a mission in Afghanistan in 2012. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7108788
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-UN054-1049
    Resolution: 7248x5177
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Medal of Honor recipient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy seal
    medal of honor
    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    Barnestormer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT