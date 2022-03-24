Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 11 of 12]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    IONIAN SEA

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elexia Morelos 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220324-N-QI593-1580 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 24, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Barnes, from Montgomery, Alabama, shoots an M4 carbine during a live fire exercise on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:18
    Photo ID: 7108771
    VIRIN: 220324-N-QI593-1580
    Resolution: 6145x4097
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

