220324-N-QI593-1580 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 24, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Barnes, from Montgomery, Alabama, shoots an M4 carbine during a live fire exercise on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

Date Taken: 03.24.2022