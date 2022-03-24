220324-N-JU123-1029 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 24, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Albert Mitchell, right, from Jacksonville, Texas, gives on-the-job training to Airman Jeffrey Ebirei, from Hyattsville, Maryland, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

