220324-N-GP384-1106 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 24, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman William Mendoza, from New York, assigned to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, replaces a bolt on an improved multiple ejector rack on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:18 Photo ID: 7108763 VIRIN: 220324-N-GP384-1106 Resolution: 4516x3280 Size: 1.14 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.