220324-N-BP862-1020 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 24, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Andrew Nardi, from Palm Coast, Florida, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, cleans the tail of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

